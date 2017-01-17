Lower Insurance Rates Drawing Busines...

Lower Insurance Rates Drawing Businesses, Residents To Chickasha

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

City leaders in Chickasha are feeling bullish two days after the city announced an improvement in the city's insurance rating. Chickasha is now on par with Oklahoma City, when it comes to how much home and business owners can be charged in insurance premiums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Mult... 2 hr eew 1
News OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Fo... 2 hr eew 1
GET PILLS and OTHERS 9 hr sdfgsdf 1
News Oklahoma Lawmakers File More Than 2K Bills For ... 16 hr sameole 1
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... Fri moreIndianthanU 1
News Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep.... Fri reeky 2
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Thu Jamie Dundee 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC