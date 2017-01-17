Lower Insurance Rates Drawing Businesses, Residents To Chickasha
City leaders in Chickasha are feeling bullish two days after the city announced an improvement in the city's insurance rating. Chickasha is now on par with Oklahoma City, when it comes to how much home and business owners can be charged in insurance premiums.
