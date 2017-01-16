Loved ones remember second woman killed after New Year's Eve DUI crash in Oklahoma City
Huong was a former foreign exchange student who was riding in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon. "Nhu had wanted to come to America since she was 3 years old, and it was a complete dream come true for her to be here," said classmate Bethany Hatch.
