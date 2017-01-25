Lineman killed in Oklahoma Panhandle ...

Lineman killed in Oklahoma Panhandle was Louisiana man

A power company lineman who was killed while working to restore power in the Oklahoma Panhandle was a Louisiana man. Echo Powerline says 30-year-old employee Nathan Evans of Sarepta, Louisiana, was electrocuted Sunday while helping restore electricity in Beaver County after the area was hit hard by an ice storm earlier this month.

