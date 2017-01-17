LEGO convention coming to Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City is going to have its first ever LEGO convention when the newly announced BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention arrives to the Cox Convention Center in downtown OKC for two days: March 18-19, 2017. The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody's favorite plastic building blocks.
