Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations Against Rep. Kirby
Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Concerns surrounding the Kirby investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader John Sparks who's pushing for the creation of a bipartisan Capitol ethics panel of members from both chambers. Changing his mind again, Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby now says he will testify in front of the State House Rules Committee, amid accusations he sexually harassed a for staffer.
#1 19 hrs ago
Who wants to bet they'll find the whole idea too confusing and opt for drinks at the Red Dog?
Ethics and Okies=oil and water
