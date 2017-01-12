KISS members to host groundbreaking of new Oklahoma Rock & Brews Thursday

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's popular restaurant and entertainment brand, Rock & Brews, is expanding into the casino resort business, with plans to develop a destination casino and resort in Braman in partnership with Kaw Nation and Kaw Gaming Inc. The KISS rockers are hosting the groundbreaking event for their newest venture, Rock & Brews Casino & Resort, Thursday afternoon in Braman. The concept joins Rock & Brews' roster of family-friendly rock-inspired restaurants worldwide, according to a news release.

