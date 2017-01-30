Jenks Woman Pleads With Public To Hel...

Jenks Woman Pleads With Public To Help Keep Mother's Killer In Prison

Nearly 40 years after a Tulsa woman's mother was murdered, she is asking people to send letters to Oklahoma City so the convicted killer stays in prison when his next parole decision is made. "She was everything from homecoming queen to prom queen to valedictorian of her class," said Laura Blevins, Kendal's daughter.

