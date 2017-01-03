Jay Bilas Skills Camp coming to Oklahoma City
The Jay Bilas Skills Camp is coming to Oklahoma City this summer for both high school boys basketball players and coaches. Camp is scheduled for June 10-12 at Southern Nazarene University and is limited to 100 high school basketball players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|5 hr
|howthingswork
|1
|Oklahoma City police investigating first homici...
|16 hr
|manyquestionsunas...
|1
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|Tue
|Sorry Hill
|3
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|Tue
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|Tue
|tryagain
|1
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|Tue
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|Tue
|itsnot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC