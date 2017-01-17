Investigation into "drug-related activity" leads to arrest in S.E. Oklahoma City
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 23 hrs ago, titled Investigation into "drug-related activity" leads to arrest in S.E. Oklahoma City. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
Police say the Santa Fe Impact Team had "developed information about ongoing drug-related activity" at a home in the 500 block of S.E. 47th St. Once investigators were inside the home, they allegedly found over 9-lbs. of marijuana, 70 grams of cocaine, over $1500 in case and drug paraphernalia.
#1 2 hrs ago
Maybe some of your cartoonists could turn him into a Disney-like character and make a movie? Something original, of course.
