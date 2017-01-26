Interviews continue in search for new...

Interviews continue in search for new Edmond police chief

Police Chief Bob Ricks retires Friday after 13 years as the head of the Edmond Police Department with a force of 120 sworn police officers. Ricks, 72, will end his 47-year law enforcement career that has spanned the world as a federal agent for 26 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration.

