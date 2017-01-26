Interview: Actor John Venable brings ...

Interview: Actor John Venable brings insightful relationship comedy...

John Venable will return to Oklahoma City to perform the popular one-man show "Defending the Caveman" Feb. 10 and 11 as part of Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's 15th anniversary season. Photo provided Despite comments to the contrary, John Venable doesn't have spy gear hidden in the homes of longtime couples around the country.

