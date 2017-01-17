Iguana Mexican Grill to close temporarily during renovation

Iguana Mexican Grill's building at 9 NW 9 Street in Oklahoma City will closed for two weeks beginning Sunday for renovations. [BY PAUL B. SOUTHERLAND, THE OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES] Iguana Mexican Grill, 9 NW 9 Street, will close for two weeks to remodel the interior beginning Sunday and ending Feb. 7 when it reopens for lunch.

