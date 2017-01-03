House fire deaths increase in Oklahoma City
District Chief Benny Fulkerson, spokesman for Oklahoma City Fire Department, is inside a home near SW 30 and Oklahoma that was heavily damaged in a recent fire. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] In 2016, residential structure fires killed 12 people in Oklahoma City, making it the second deadliest year for such disasters over the course of a decade.
