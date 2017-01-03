Harrowing moments after cop shot in O...

Harrowing moments after cop shot in Oklahoma caught on audio, video

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A Good Samaritan and two law enforcement officers raced to help a wounded Valley Brook police officer after he was shot on New Year's Day, reports CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV . Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland, trying to dodge a barrage of bullets during a traffic stop on I-240, was hit once in the upper leg, says KWTV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oklahoma City police investigating first homici... 4 hr manyquestionsunas... 1
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video Tue Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... Tue fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... Tue tryagain 1
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... Tue patchesnleather 1
News OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested Tue itsnot 1
News Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi... Tue shakytown 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC