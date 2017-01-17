Former legislative assistant alleges Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby repeatedly asked her for nude photos
Carol Johnson, a former assistant of Rep. Dan Kirby, arrives with her attorney Justin Meek Wednesday at the state Capitol to appear before a special House committee committee investigating sexual harassment complaints. [Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] Johnson said Kirby, R-Tulsa, repeatedly asked her for nude photos of herself and made constant unwelcome remarks about her body and attire.
