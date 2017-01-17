Former House leader to pay state $10,...

Former House leader to pay state $10,000 in restitution in plea agreement in criminal case

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Former state Rep. Gus Blackwell is paying $10,000 in restitution to the state House to resolve a criminal case over his travel expenses during his final years at the Capitol. Blackwell, R-Laverne, was accused in the criminal case filed in May with accepting state reimbursement and using campaign funds to pay for the same trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 9 hr James 9
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 9 hr James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint 12 hr what 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 13 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... 15 hr truckBgone 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... 21 hr chittybanggang 2
News What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 18, 2017: Nation... 22 hr notimeormoneyforthat 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC