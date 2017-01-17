Former House leader to pay state $10,000 in restitution in plea agreement in criminal case
Former state Rep. Gus Blackwell is paying $10,000 in restitution to the state House to resolve a criminal case over his travel expenses during his final years at the Capitol. Blackwell, R-Laverne, was accused in the criminal case filed in May with accepting state reimbursement and using campaign funds to pay for the same trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|9 hr
|James
|9
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|James
|16
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|12 hr
|what
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Help police identify suspects who left trail of...
|15 hr
|truckBgone
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|21 hr
|chittybanggang
|2
|What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 18, 2017: Nation...
|22 hr
|notimeormoneyforthat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC