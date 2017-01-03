Five robbers sought in south Oklahoma...

Five robbers sought in south Oklahoma City jewelry repair store robbery

Investigators are looking for five people involved in the armed robbery of a jewelry repair shop in Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads mall, 7000 Crossroads Blvd. About 6 p.m. Monday, five males dressed in sweat pants, hoodies and masks robbed the Jewelry Repair Shop, according to Oklahoma City police. The robbers stole a large amount of jewelry and got away in a gray Dodge Magnum.

Oklahoma City, OK

