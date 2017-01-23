FedEx Ground ground work underway in Oklahoma City
Ground has started at the future site of a 270,000-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution warehouse in north Oklahoma City. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN] Ground work has begun in north Oklahoma City at the future site of a 270,000-square-foot distribution warehouse for FedEx Ground Package System Inc. JDC NOKC LLC, an entity of Jones Development Co.
