Federal Complaint Filed Against EMSA,...

Federal Complaint Filed Against EMSA, CEO In Kickback Scheme In Texas

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The prosecutors filed the complaint against East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System, East Texas Medical Center Regional Health Services, Paramedics Plus, LLC, Emergency Medical Services Authority and EMSA's President, Herbert Stephen Williamson. The prosecutors say ETMC, one of East Texas' largest health care systems, provides ambulance services outside of Texas through its for-profit subsidiary, Paramedics Plus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... 57 min craphappens 1
News DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons 4 hr correctthinknot 1
News Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accuse... 8 hr noviolence 1
News DOC Says They Are 30 Percent Understaffed 9 hr says 1
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 19 hr Bigwilly 7
News Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses Mon thereclonin 1
News Guthrie Police Arrest 2 Following Home Invasion Mon thereclonin 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at January 24 at 3:25PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC