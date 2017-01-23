Family Seeks Help In Burying Ice Storm Crash Victim In Kenya
A community pulls together for the family of an Oklahoma man killed during last week's ice storm. Gideon Njuguna Gachohi, 45, died along Interstate 40 near Weatherford.
