Fallin Plans to Increase Post-secondary Education, Training Attainment
Fallin Plans to Increase Post-secondary Education, Training Atta - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Governor Mary Fallin today announced a goal to increase post-secondary education and training attainment for Oklahomans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|3 hr
|tryagain
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|3 hr
|Kasi Bickerstaff
|35
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|3 hr
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|5 hr
|itsnot
|1
|Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi...
|8 hr
|shakytown
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|8 hr
|shakytown
|1
|Oklahoma officer shot during traffic stop; susp...
|Mon
|subparcheesey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC