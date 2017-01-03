Expulsion one option in panel's probe of Oklahoma lawmaker
A committee investigating sexual harassment allegations involving a state representative will have a broad range of disciplinary options at its disposal under the Oklahoma Constitution, including expulsion of the lawmaker. House Speaker Charles McCall was expected on Tuesday to name members of the panel that will look into the case involving Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, who resigned in the wake of the allegations and then rescinded the resignation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video
|6 hr
|Sorry Hill
|3
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|13 hr
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|17 hr
|tryagain
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|17 hr
|Kasi Bickerstaff
|35
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|17 hr
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|19 hr
|itsnot
|1
|Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi...
|22 hr
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC