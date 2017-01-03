Expulsion one option in panel's probe of Oklahoma lawmaker

A committee investigating sexual harassment allegations involving a state representative will have a broad range of disciplinary options at its disposal under the Oklahoma Constitution, including expulsion of the lawmaker. House Speaker Charles McCall was expected on Tuesday to name members of the panel that will look into the case involving Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, who resigned in the wake of the allegations and then rescinded the resignation.

