Expulsion one option in panel's probe...

Expulsion one option in panel's probe of Oklahoma lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A committee investigating sexual harassment allegations involving a state representative will have a broad range of disciplinary options at its disposal under the Oklahoma Constitution, including expulsion of the lawmaker. House Speaker Charles McCall was expected on Tuesday to name members of the panel that will look into the case involving Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, who resigned in the wake of the allegations and then rescinded the resignation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video 6 hr Sorry Hill 3
News Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju... 13 hr fakerice 1
News Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police... 17 hr tryagain 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude 17 hr Kasi Bickerstaff 35
News Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn... 17 hr patchesnleather 1
News OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested 19 hr itsnot 1
News Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi... 22 hr shakytown 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC