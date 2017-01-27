EXCLUSIVE: Teaching assistant arrested after allegedly...
A teaching assistant at an Oklahoma elementary school was accused of inappropriately touching at least seven girls at school over the past few months. On Friday, Perry police arrested 85-year-old Arnold Cowen who police said could face lewd acts with a child charges.
