Edmond Man Faces Sexual Battery Charge In Alleged Assault
An Edmond man is facing a charge of sexual battery after he assaulted a woman in her late 60's last month, according to an Oklahoma City police report. The alleged victim told police she went to a home in the 19000 block of Thomas Ct. to help Jason Haddad, 27, stage his home for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|15 min
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Wed
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 9
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Jan 9
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Jan 8
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Jan 8
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC