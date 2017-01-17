Developer renovating Capitol Hill's Y...

Developer renovating Capitol Hill's Yale Theater

The Yale Theater, shown in this 1951 photograph, was one of a handful of cinemas in what was a thriving Capitol Hill business corridor along SW 25 through the 1970s. [Photo provided by the Oklahoma Historical Society] Steve Mason, whose work to date includes helping revive Automobile Alley and the Plaza District, is setting his sights next on Capitol Hill where he is starting to renovate the long-neglected Yale Theater.

