Demolition clears way for OKC airport expansion

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Workers demolish a section of a cargo building at Will Rogers World Airport to make room for an expansion project. [Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] As passengers checked in for flights inside Will Rogers World Airport on a recent weekday afternoon, an excavator outside moved the mangled remains of a cargo building east of the airport terminal.

