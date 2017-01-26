Demolition clears way for OKC airport expansion
Workers demolish a section of a cargo building at Will Rogers World Airport to make room for an expansion project. [Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] As passengers checked in for flights inside Will Rogers World Airport on a recent weekday afternoon, an excavator outside moved the mangled remains of a cargo building east of the airport terminal.
