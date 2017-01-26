Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Sai...

Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In Flying

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Bob Hudson's family said he was flying a Cessna 172 from Zena to Grove when the plane went down just a half mile from the grass strip where he took off. "He was a safe, careful pilot, who had a lot of experience in a lot of different kinds of planes," said Hudson's daughter, Callie Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel A... 5 hr whogivesafrack 1
News News 9 Viewers Help Police Find Stolen Classic ... 8 hr simple 1
News Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati... 8 hr simple 1
Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12) 22 hr Real Talk 100 197
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Thu Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... Thu messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... Thu messenger 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC