Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In Flying
Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Bob Hudson's family said he was flying a Cessna 172 from Zena to Grove when the plane went down just a half mile from the grass strip where he took off. "He was a safe, careful pilot, who had a lot of experience in a lot of different kinds of planes," said Hudson's daughter, Callie Hudson.
