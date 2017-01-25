Current Shareholders: Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of...

The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is October 29, 2015 through January 20, 2017.

