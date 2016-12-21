Crews Responding To House Fire In Ne Okc
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews were called to the home in the 900 block of N.E. 67th around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire and smoke at the back of the home. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.
