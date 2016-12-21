Crash on Oklahoma City turnpike kills...

Crash on Oklahoma City turnpike kills Yukon woman

43 min ago Read more: KSWO

A Yukon woman is dead and two others are in critical condition following a two-car crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Amanda Carson died after the accident happened about 11 p.m. Saturday near Wilshire Boulevard in Canadian County.

