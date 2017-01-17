Cow Trapped In Swimming Pool Rescued By Oklahoma City Firefighters
Oklahoma City firefighters were called Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" noise coming from his swimming pool. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|3 hr
|nopeace
|1
|My 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forec...
|14 hr
|trustme
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Jan 14
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Jan 13
|conductingstudies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC