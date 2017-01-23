Council settles lawsuit over Civic Center Music Hall's Broadway shows
The Oklahoma City Council agreed to a $900,000 settlement in a lawsuit over presentation of touring Broadway shows at Civic Center Music Hall. After the city turned the Broadway series over to the Civic Center Foundation and the foundation brought in a new producer, former producer Celebrity Attractions sued.
