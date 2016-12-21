Controversial Rule Change At Metro Park Angers Runners, Bicyclists
New rules at a popular Oklahoma City park has runners and mountain bikers upset. Due to safety concerns, the city decided to ban pedestrians from the dirt trails at Bluff Creek Park.
