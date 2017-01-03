Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of ...

Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Shooting Valley Brook Police Officer

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Hartsell was reportedly driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche when he was pulled over by the officer and left the vehicle near a Toys 'R Us near Plaza Mayor, which was known as Crossroads Mall.

