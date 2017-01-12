Central Oklahoma spared from the brun...

Central Oklahoma spared from the brunt of winter storm

Ice could be seen covering plants and trees following freezing rain that entered the Oklahoma City area Friday night into Saturday morning. [Photo by Josh Wallace, The Oklahoman] A winter storm that brought with it freezing precipitation is expected to bring heavy rain to central Oklahoma as temperatures rise to the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

