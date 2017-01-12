Central Oklahoma spared from the brunt of winter storm
Ice could be seen covering plants and trees following freezing rain that entered the Oklahoma City area Friday night into Saturday morning. [Photo by Josh Wallace, The Oklahoman] A winter storm that brought with it freezing precipitation is expected to bring heavy rain to central Oklahoma as temperatures rise to the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|2 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|6
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|13 hr
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|17 hr
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Fri
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Fri
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|Jan 10
|cylcal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC