Capitol Hill HS Student Accused Of Se...

Capitol Hill HS Student Accused Of Sex Crimes On Campus

22 hrs ago

According to Oklahoma City police, the suspect is accused of grabbing a fellow student by the hair and pulling her through the fieldhouse into the boy's bathroom. Once there, he is accused of pushing the victim into a bathroom stall and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

