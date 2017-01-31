Capitol Hill HS Student Accused Of Sex Crimes On Campus
According to Oklahoma City police, the suspect is accused of grabbing a fellow student by the hair and pulling her through the fieldhouse into the boy's bathroom. Once there, he is accused of pushing the victim into a bathroom stall and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City police trying to identify videota...
|36 min
|dontsitatthesport...
|1
|OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Loc...
|2 hr
|Charles Schumer C...
|3
|Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban
|2 hr
|nobansezarmytires
|1
|One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. O...
|10 hr
|impairedbymath
|1
|Oklahoma City police trying to identify male vi...
|11 hr
|jeepspeepers
|1
|State briefs
|12 hr
|shortbriefandunde...
|1
|State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Im...
|13 hr
|TrumpINS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC