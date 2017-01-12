Bull Rider Hurt In Hit-And-Run Return...

Bull Rider Hurt In Hit-And-Run Returns To OKC Rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

In December 2015, McMullen suffered broken ribs, a broken femur bone in his hip and a broken right ankle, after being hit by a hit-and-run driver outside Cowboys bar off Meridian in Oklahoma City. There have been no arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forec... 5 hr trustme 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Sun Gilbert Johnson 7
News Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ... Jan 14 hothothot 1
News No longer are they just 'dogcatchers' Jan 14 nonewnews 2
News Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci... Jan 13 conductingstudies 1
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... Jan 13 Ucan 1
News Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness Jan 11 sosad 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC