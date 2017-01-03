Brush pumper stolen from Oklahoma hospital, recovered in ditch
A person was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a brush pumper that belongs to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. On Tuesday morning, firefighters in Brush Pumper 13 were called to Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, located in the 5200 block of I-240.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Mariju...
|3 hr
|fakerice
|1
|Suspect arrested in shooting of Oklahoma police...
|6 hr
|tryagain
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|7 hr
|Kasi Bickerstaff
|35
|Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling kn...
|7 hr
|patchesnleather
|1
|OKCFD Vehicle Stolen, Recovered, Suspect Arrested
|8 hr
|itsnot
|1
|Valley Brook Police Chief Speaks Out After Offi...
|11 hr
|shakytown
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|11 hr
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC