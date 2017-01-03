Answering the call: Oklahoma continues effort to recruit foster parents
Will Yeary, 16, left, celebrates with his parents, Barbara and Patrick Yeary, and his brother, J.J. Yeary, 17, as his adoption is finalized Tuesday before Judge Cassandra Williams at the Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Center in Oklahoma City. Friends and family members wore "Happy New Yeary" T-shirts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|16 hr
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Sun
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|5
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Sat
|clearthemaze
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Jan 6
|Gilbert Johnson
|4
|Pickup slams into jewelry store in west Oklahom...
|Jan 5
|howthingswork
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC