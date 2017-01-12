An Oklahoma City area briefs package

The city, in cooperation with the Family and Consumer Services division of the OSU Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, is offering an Arthritis Foundation exercise program on Thursdays through Feb. 16. The free classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Little Axe Community Center, 1000 168th Avenue NE, and open to any age group. The instructor is Extension educator Brenda Hill.

