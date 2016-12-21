There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 14 hrs ago, titled 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

The quake was recorded at 8: 21 p.m., three miles south of Guthrie, or about 24 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just less than four miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.