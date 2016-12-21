3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 14 hrs ago, titled 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
The quake was recorded at 8: 21 p.m., three miles south of Guthrie, or about 24 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just less than four miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
#1 5 hrs ago
Amazingly, you people can't get the demographics correct on a exciting car chase at an on-ramp, but totally elude any city that sits squarly between Guthrie and OKC. Is it by design, or selective memory?
No, not demographics, but location, location, location.
