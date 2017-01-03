1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting a...

1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Oklahoma casino

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting involving two employees at an Oklahoma casino. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help 3 hr cylcal 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 17 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 23 hr Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Sun Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... Jan 7 clearthemaze 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC