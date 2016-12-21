Woman's Body Discovered In NW Okc Apa...

Woman's Body Discovered In NW Okc Apartment Fire

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman's body was found after an apartment fire in NW OKC early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the Forrest Oak Apartments in the 5700 block of NW 23rd just after 4:20 a.m., in reference to a "smoke investigation" call.

