Wildfires Flaring Up East Of The Metro, Structures Burned
A day predicted as high fire danger is living up to its billing, as several wildfires have begun popping up east of the Oklahoma City metro area. The first fire was called out around SE 59th St. and S. Hiwassee Rd., near the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 240.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|Fri
|scoff
|1
|Blanchard Hero Cop Arrested For Sexual Contact ...
|Fri
|scoff
|1
|Update: Cindy Watson's murder (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Very Interested i...
|91
|Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year...
|Wed
|pam nassar
|2
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Dec 28
|Jamie Dundee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC