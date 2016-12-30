Watch Night services set to bring in new year on Saturday night
Faith Temple Church, 1162 S.W. Lincoln, is holding a Watch Night service starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Several local churches will have services Saturday night to mark the end of one year and the beginning of a new one. At that time, many black people met in their churches and homes on what has been called "Freedom's Eve," waiting for news that the Emancipation Proclamation actually had become law.
