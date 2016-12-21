Video: Jabee's harrowing 'Tried So Hard'
Oklahoma City rapper Jabee has released the harrowing video for his track "Tried So Hard," from his album "In the Black Future, There's a Place So Dangerously Absurd" - or simply "Black Future" - released earlier this year. The video powerful supports the lyrics about "a man torn to pieces by the very people he craves to please."
