Trips to Peru for sex with children results in prison sentence for former Oklahoma City attorney
A former Oklahoma City attorney was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for repeated trips to Peru to have sex with children. Michael Dean Billings, 61, quit practicing law in November 2015 and pleaded guilty to the federal crime of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.
