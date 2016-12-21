Thieves Steal Trucks From Lawn Business On Christmas
A group of thieves broke into Squared Away Lawn Service in NW Oklahoma City on Christmas Day and stole three of the company's trucks. Each of the trucks were equipped with GPS trackers, one of which led the owner to an auto shop on the south side of town.
