"They ruined my Christmas," 18-year-old's custom-built car stolen, gutted in Oklahoma
An 18-year-old's custom-built car was stolen the day before Christmas, and now police are looking for the suspects. Jesse Lopez and his family had just gotten home from Christmas Eve dinner when they noticed his 1993 Honda Civic was missing from the driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|3 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Oklahoma City Child With Special Needs Gets New...
|3 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Edmond Man, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 12-Y...
|10 hr
|allegedly
|1
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|32
|Education Short On Good News In Middle Of Budge...
|14 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Momspantysniffer
|107
|Teacher Of The Year Find Less Reasons To Stay I...
|Sun
|dearsanta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC