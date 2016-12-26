"They ruined my Christmas," 18-year-o...

"They ruined my Christmas," 18-year-old's custom-built car stolen, gutted in Oklahoma

An 18-year-old's custom-built car was stolen the day before Christmas, and now police are looking for the suspects. Jesse Lopez and his family had just gotten home from Christmas Eve dinner when they noticed his 1993 Honda Civic was missing from the driveway.

