State Chamber foundation hopes to refocus priorities

Mike Emmelhainz, Oklahoma City's Boeing site executive; joined Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin; Ed Dolanski, Boeing's President of Global Services and Support; Scott Strode, Boeing's vice president and general manager of Aircraft Modernization & Sustainment; and Roy Williams, President & CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, in cutting a symbolic ribbon during the dedication of Boeing's new lab earlier this year in Oklahoma City. State tax credit incentives that could expire this year were instrumental in bringing additional Boeing jobs to town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.